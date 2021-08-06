Facebook Marketplace sale leads to carjacking, arrest

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

SHELTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man was arrested for an armed carjacking in Shelton.

Police charged 21-year-old Davon Brown of New Haven for the crime, which happened back on June 30.

A victim told police that he listed a vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace and that Brown showed interest.

When Brown arrived to view the car, he showed a gun and pushed the victim to the ground.

The suspect then stole the vehicle along with the keys and title.

Police said Brown was later identified through is Facebook profile.

Brown was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. He was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Aug. 6.

