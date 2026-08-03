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Heat Holds Steady This Week, Humidity Begins to Climb

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Published 3:41 PM

The dangerous heat isn't going anywhere just yet. Highs will remain in the lower to middle one-teens through most of the week as a stubborn ridge of high pressure aloft stays locked over the Desert Southwest.

The National Weather Service has extended the Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley another 24-hours. Now set to expire at 8pm Tuesday.

That means little minor day-to-day changes, but maybe a 2-3 degree drop in temps by Tuesday through Thursday. While we're not expecting much of a cooldown, humidity is expected to gradually increase beginning Wednesday and continuing into the weekend as monsoonal moisture slowly returns, making the heat feel a bit more uncomfortable.

Right now, rain chances remain very limited, though a stray mountain thunderstorm can't be ruled out later this week into the weekend. Even without much change in the heat, the combination of dangerously elevated highs and warm overnight lows keep of HeatRisk elevated through much of the week.

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Katie Boer

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