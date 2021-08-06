Officials: Disease likely to blame for ‘significant number’ of dead ducks in Massachusetts river

CNN - Regional

LOWELL, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The spread of a common waterfowl illness is believed to be the cause of a “significant” number of dead ducks seen recently in the Merrimack River.

City of Lowell officials said they contacted the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and were informed that the deaths are likely being caused by avian botulism.

“The National Park Service sent us a note saying that they had seen eight ducks floating in the water,” Marion Larson with Mass. Wildlife said. “The disease is called avian botulism, and the cause is an abundance of the toxin being present in the soil.”

Some sick birds are drowning, unable to hold their heads up while others can’t breathe due to paralysis of their respiratory muscles.

“Ducks, geese, swans, although swans seem to have a little bit less risk, and that probably has to do with their feeding habits,” Larson said.

There were 200 bird deaths around Massachusetts and New England last year, including an outbreak that hit the lagoon at the Boston Public Garden in the fall.

The water there was drained, but along the Merrimack River, it is not an option.

“We have been recommending that if there’s any feeding activity, that it stop because you’re congregating the birds together,” Larson said. “We all know that certain diseases can pass very easily when you have crowds.”

Botulism in birds does not cause illness in humans, but people should not touch dead or ailing animals.

Your local animal control department can reach out to wildlife experts.

“This is probably affecting local populations in the area, but overall, waterfowl populations are thriving,” Larson said.

Lowell city officials urged the public not to feed ducks by the River Walk in order prevent ducks from congregating which could lead to further spread of the disease.

