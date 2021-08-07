19-year-old swimmer rescued off of Spitting Caves in Honolulu

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a swimmer in trouble on Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old swimmer had jumped off of Spitting Caves and was in distress, lifeguards reported windy and choppy conditions, which made it difficult for the swimmer to get back to shore.

Ocean Safety rescued the swimmer on a jet ski and brought the local Mililani resident to shore without injuries.

Ocean Safety strongly advises against cliff jumps into the open ocean, where swimmers, especially those with little to no experience, will find themselves in life-threatening situations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.