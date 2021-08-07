Longtime driver shows empathy to passengers

CNN - Regional

By John Le

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On paper, most jobs have a straightforward objective. Marvin Holbert is a driver for Apple Country Transportation, but what he does daily goes far beyond the job’s basic description.

“Be a part of their daily lives, take them to work,” said Holbert.

Every shift, he drives about 80 miles per day and makes nearly 30 stops with countless regulars.

“He’s nice and sweet, and good lookin’!” said passenger Karen Frizzell.

“Just think, you’re getting a free ride today!” another passenger said with a laugh, as News 13 went along for the ride to profile our News 13 Person of the Week.

Holbert does more than take passengers where they want to go.

He gets a more mileage out of his route with a sense of empathy when he encounters folks who are struggling.

“Part of what I think we’re here for,” said Holbert. “We’re not here just to take care of ourselves; we’re a conduit to help others. God’s blessed us to bless others and look out and help each other.”

His roadside demeanor hasn’t gone unnoticed. Holbert recently won the George Real Estate Group’s Hometown Hero Award.

He has worked as a driver for more than 19 years, after being laid off by Eaton Corporation.

Sometimes he meets people who need law enforcement or other assistance.

Often, they just need someone willing to listen without judgment.

“A couple of days ago there was a lady at a bus stop — she didn’t even know what town she was in,” he said of one recent passenger. “She had no money, she got on the bus crying. She was trembling.”

Along the way, Holbert’s perspective is that the people he encounters are more than potential passengers. He views them as people who may need a hand up.

“I get a lot of homeless people,” he said. “Sometimes, I have people get on that are off their medicines. And just being able to talk, and help them, and speak to them respectfully — because some of them I see on a daily basis.”

Behind the wheel, Holbert makes friends by reaching out to strangers.

That’s just the way he rolls.

“I know he’s a good man. He’ll help you in anyway he can,” a man said. “He’s a gentleman and a scholar.”

