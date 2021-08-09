Cops arrest man after parents, brother, found dead

CNN - Regional

By KPHO KTVK Staff

PHOENIX (KPHO) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his parents and his brother at their Phoenix home Sunday afternoon. It happened near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

The suspect, identified Monday as 34-year-old Brandon Lujan, allegedly went to another location and then told someone there that he had harmed his family at their house.

When officers arrived at the home to check the family’s welfare, no one answered the door. Officers eventually forced their way inside, where they found three adults dead. They had all been shot. “There were no children,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. “So, it is the mom and dad of the suspect and the brother of the suspect.”

Fortune identified the victims as Irene Lujan, 56; Lewis Lujan, 63; and Matthew Lujan, 30.

According to police, the Lujan brothers were involved in a fight before the shooting. Detectives believe Brandon shot his parents after shooting his younger brother. Fortune said officers detained Brandon at a medical facility near 7th Street and Indian School Road, about 3.5 miles from the Lujan home.

Police say there were calls about gunfire in the Lujan’s neighborhood on Saturday night, but detectives are investigating whether those are related. Arizona’s Family talked to a neighbor who heard the gunfire. “I walk out to the end of my driveway. I get out there, and maybe a minute later, I hear nine shots, five and then four… separated by maybe 3 seconds.”

“This was domestic violence,” Fortune said. “That’s something our detectives will be looking at. They’re going to review calls for service. They’re going to review prior reports. They’re really going to look at activities between the family members prior to the shooting.”

Police booked Brandon Lujan on suspicion of murder.

“It’s tragic,” said Fortune. “It’s really tragic; our officers and our community are affected whenever there’s a crime like this.”

