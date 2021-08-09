Cops arrest son after father dies from fire

CNN - Regional

By Alex Heider

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A man was taken into custody after police say he set a fire at a Brentwood home that ended up killing his father.

Nashville Fire responded to the fire at a home on the 5600 block of Valley View Road just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Medic crews were on scene before fire trucks arrived, and found a person in the doorway of the home trying to escape. The man was in critical condition and medics performed CPR on him as they transported him to the hospital.

The man later died at the hospital.

According to an arrest report, a witness saw the man’s son, 25-year-old John Hassey, watching the fire in the backyard of the home.

When asked if he needed any help, Hassey reportedly told the witness “You can help him if you want.”

Another witness reported seeing Hassey standing in front of the house watching the fire. When the witness asked if everyone was OK, Hassey reportedly replied “I’m sure he will be alright.”

Hassey then left the scene, according to the arrest report.

Neighbors told our News4 crew on scene that Hassey was then arrested a short distance away from the home.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and incendiary in nature.

Hassey is currently charged with felony arson and aggravated arson with serious bodily injury.

