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Local Forecast

Extreme heat continues into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Saturday evening, with forecast highs expected to remain in the lower and middle one-teens.

Yesterday, we hit 115, today with the addition of a little humidity, I'm expecting a high of 113.

The location of the ridge of high pressure is pushing some monsoonal moisture in from the East, so it feels a bit sticky out there.

Dew points are forecast to drop into the afternoon as some winds pick up out of the northwest.

Expect temps to remain in the one-teens through Sunday before we see some modest relief into early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is News Channel 3’s Chief Meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts a midday radio program on Sunny 106.5 FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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