Dog runs away from home, hoping to find owner at work

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

Click here for updates on this story

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) — A dog named Indy ran away from home to look for its owner and ended up at a place where they both spend a lot of time.

According to the Deep River Housing Authority, Indy’s owner, who works at an elderly/disabled housing facility called Kirtland Commons, went to a wedding in Virginia over the weekend and left the pit/lab mix in the care of her parents.

The authority said that Indy’s owner would bring her to Kirtland when she worked and that the dog was a great diversion for the residents, especially during COVID precautions.

Indy, her owner, and her owner’s parents all live in Chester.

“On Sunday morning [the owner’s] dad took Indy out, but forgot the leash, and went in to get it as they were going to go for a walk. He left Indy on the deck,” explained Joann Hourigan, executive director, Deep River Housing Authority. “Minutes later he returned to find her gone.”

The dad was frantic to find her.

About 15 minutes later, Indy ended up at the Kirtland Commons, a little more than two miles away.

“The residents called me and I went to Kirtland and could not believe it was Indy, and had on her own found her way to work,” Hourigan said.

The dog was spotted on the facility’s surveillance cameras, sprinting down the driveway:

It stood looking through the front door window.

One of the residents eventually let the dog in.

“We all love this special pup so very much and are grateful she made it safely,” Hourigan said. “The residents are in disbelief.”

Hourigan said that showing up on a Sunday after sprinting 2 miles earned Indy employee of the month honors.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.