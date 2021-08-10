UPDATE: Felony charges dismissed against Cobb Co. student with autism

CNN - Regional

By CIARA CUMMINGS

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — Felony charges against a 12-year-old Cobb County student have been dismissed due to the boy’s autism diagnosis.

The judge in the case, along with the Cobb County assistant district attorney, both signed off on the dismissal in court Monday.

The student, Jadon Ringland, was facing felony charges after threatening to burn people and property at his school. Monday’s ruling means he will no longer stand trial for those charges.

CBS46 reported extensively on this case in a special report you can read below. Ringland’s brother told CBS46’s Ciara Cummings she is grateful for the CBS46 coverage of her son’s case and glad the case is getting thrown out. She went onto say the entire process was “extremely stressful and a huge waste of taxpayer money.”

