3 firefighters hurt, one critically, during fire at historic New Hartford building

CNN - Regional

By MIKE AGOGLIATI, AYAH GALAL, ROB POLANSKY, SHAWNTE PASSMORE

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A firefighter is in critical condition following a fire that broke out at a historic building in New Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Two other firefighters were also hurt when flames ripped through the historic building on Bridge Street, called the New Hartford House, during the overnight hours.

More than 100 firefighters from nearly 30 departments responded to the fire, which ended up reaching three alarms.

For hours, firefighters fought the blaze defensively, with some being treated for smoke inhalation.

One person needed to be rescued.

A Burlington firefighter was transported to the hospital after experiencing a serious medical issue at the scene, officials said. His department said the 26-year-old firefighter was in critical condition.

Dozens of people were forced from their homes inside of it. They were all accounted for and there were no civilian injuries.

According to regional public information officer Jon Barbagallo, the call came in around 2:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire on the roof of the building.

Responding firefighters confirmed the fire and requested more aide. Eventually, a second a third alarm was struck.

“Well it’s a little different from a city response, when we strike third-alarms, it’s mainly to bring in extra man power, and for this incident more tankers,” he said.

The building, built in 1850, is located in the center of town near the Town Hall. Barbagallo said it is comprised of 14 residential units and six businesses.

The Connecticut State Police helped with making sure the residents were safe.

“We were sleeping and we heard a beeping noise,” said Christine Civitello, a resident of the building. “My partner got up and was like ‘it’s raining.’ I kind of heard that while I was sleeping. And all of the sudden he came running in. I guess he had tried to push the window open, but he saw a fire and it burned his hands a little. So he came running in. As soon as he came running in to tell us in the other room, the window had exploded in, and a big backdraft flame came shooting in.”

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire on Bridge Street.

Civitello said luckily, her partner was in the other room when that happened.

“We grabbed our kid and we all just ran out the door without anything,” she said. “I had a tank top on. The firemen gave me some clothes. But yeah, it was really intense.”

Barbagallo said the back half of the second and third floors collapsed and there were no interior operations by firefighters.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.