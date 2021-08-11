Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:04 AM

East Hartford’s superintendent to lay of plans for upcoming school year

<i>WFSB</i><br/>Students and staff in East Hartford are gearing up to start the school year. Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said in-person learning will be a priority.
WFSB
WFSB
Students and staff in East Hartford are gearing up to start the school year. Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said in-person learning will be a priority.

By ROB POLANSKY

Click here for updates on this story

    EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Students and staff in East Hartford are gearing up to start the school year.

Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said in-person learning will be a priority.

He will be speaking with Channel 3 at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

In guidance posted to its website, the East Hartford Public Schools cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The first day of school for students in East Hartford is Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content