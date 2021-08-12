13-year-old boy restrained on flight from Maui to Los Angeles

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.

Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight. The video shows other passengers helping to restrain the teenage passenger.

A man who recorded the encounter said the boy may have been screaming, punching, and kicking the seats in front of him because of a developmental disability.

“It was enough to make me concerned for my family,” said a passenger on the flight who did not want to be identified. “And actually I feel bad for the airlines because they have to be really delicate.”

The plane was diverted to Honolulu, where passengers were put on other flights or given hotel rooms.

American Airlines said flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy, and no duct tape was used. He was put in plastic handcuffs and escorted off the flight upon landing.

No arrests were made and no one was hurt.

