Family memorabilia and keepsakes saved from fire in home’s attic

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) — A fire that ignited in an attic at a Hillsboro home Wednesday night, fortunately, didn’t burn precious personal items.

According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, residents of a home in the 800 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue reported smoke coming from their attic at 8:11 p.m. They told 911 dispatchers that smoke was seen near the home’s bedrooms. The residents safely exited the home and waited for fire crews to arrive.

At the scene, firefighters found steady smoke coming from all of the roof eves at the rear of the home. The fire was then upgraded to a first alarm. Inside the home, crews determined the fire started in the attic above a bedroom and they quickly extinguished it.

The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries were reported. HF&R said firefighters helped the residents retrieve important family memorabilia and keepsakes that had been stored in the attic. The items were luckily not damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.