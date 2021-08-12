Phoenix reseller market heating up during pandemic

CNN - Regional

By DAVID CALTABIANO

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK, KPHO) — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure with the reseller market heating up in Phoenix. One local company purchased $40,500 worth of shoes from 12 storage lockers in Phoenix filled with name-brand shoes like Air Jordans, Nikes and even high-end kicks like Jimmy Choos. The biggest problem is finding the pairs. “These are only the right hand side, you got to find the left hand sign ones for sure,” said Hammoq co-founder Ty Blunt. “It’s actually trying to find a needle in the haystack.”

But Blunt said the payout is worth it. “We’ll make over a million dollars on this,” said Blunt. He’s talking about a reseller app they created. “Think of us like a tool on top of eBay that makes your life easy that posts the listing to like 10 sites,” said Hammoq CEO Sid Lunawat. From packaged to profit, it’s an age-old money-making idea, according to ASU Supply Chain Professor Hitendra Chaturvedi. But he said it’s picking up steam due to e-commerce and the pandemic with people trying to find creative ways to make money. “It is getting a little more attention I agree, but this is a very very interesting business model that has been practiced for centuries,” said Chaturvedi.

Right now, the search is on for the other shoe, So far Jared Visser has helped find 350 pairs. It might seem daunting but Blunt said you can do this too if you work your way up like he did from garage sales to warehouses. “This is something anyone can do,” said Blunt.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.