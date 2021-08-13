18-year-old woman officially adopted

CNN - Regional

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — Adult adoption can give someone a sense of belonging no matter the age.

18-year-old Karleigh Ndiaye agrees. She said what seemed like an eternity, her forever family is finally hers.

“Knowing that it’s officially on paper, nothing that can take it away, it just gives me that warm feeling inside, like yes those are my parents, officially.”

The Jones-Baldwin family from the Piedmont-Triad area shared their story of adoption with WXII 12’s Audrey Biesk.

Mother of 4, Keia makes it her mission to break down color barriers through adoption and while the family had legal temporary custody of Karleigh since she was 11 years old, she is finally their adopted daughter.

July 25th 2021 will forever be engraved in their hearts. Karleigh remembers what life was like as a child. She said, “I was never stable, it was always not knowing where my next meal would come from, not knowing if I was going to be alone that night or have a bed to sleep on, it was never stable, so knowing I was coming home getting three meals a day, getting loved, having family functions, a big family I wasn’t used to that.”

What felt like an emotional rollercoaster and overcoming several obstacles the past seven years. Karleigh doesn’t have to worry anymore. She looks up to her mom who shines a positive light on fostering, adoption, and kinship care.

“I really think its important for people to understand that yes it’s important to adopt younger children, but there are also a lot of children out there at an older age who also need forever homes.” Karleigh added, “I want them to know I’m 18 and I just got adult adopted, its never over. Don’t lose hope there is always someone out there for you.”

Karleigh will be a freshman at North Carolina Central University and plans to study biology.

