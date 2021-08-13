Lawsuit involving 1,200 first responders targets Hawaii’s vaccination policy for government workers

CNN - Regional

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — On behalf of 1,200 first responders statewide, a group of attorneys announced Thursday it is filing a lawsuit against the state over its vaccination policy for government workers.

The group argued the mandate violates workers’ constitutional rights and employers should not be able to decide how to grant exemptions for religion because it is a personal belief.

The lawyers also criticized Gov. David Ige and all four county mayors for not creating a uniform statewide plan — and claimed the governor did not give unions the opportunity to negotiate before the policy was announced.

“The knee-jerk reaction of our governor and our mayors has caused incredible concern with our unions,” attorney Michael Green said.

“Everyone that’s impacted by the fear that they’re going to lose their jobs. I think what’s going to happen also is that if you want to get unemployment, the employer’s going to come in and say, no, they were fired for cause.”

A representative from the governor’s office said they could not comment on legal matters.

The Attorney General’s office called the vaccination policy lawful and constitutional, stating the governor was not required to consult unions before the policy was announced, but he will continue to have discussions with them until it goes into effect on Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.