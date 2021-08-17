Man to serve more than 5 years for fentanyl trafficking case in North Carolina

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Buncombe County judge has sentenced a man convicted of trafficking heroin/opium to more than five years in prison.

The district attorney’s office tweeted Tuesday that Jeffery Hall received an active prison sentence of 70-93 months and must pay a $50,000 fine.

Hall was arrested on June 26, 2020, during a traffic stop on outstanding warrants. As he was getting booked, the district attorney’s office said Hall told officers he had “narcotics secreted near his genitals.”

The narcotics turned out to be over 5 grams of fentanyl, authorities say.

The DA says Hall pleaded guilty to drug charges which were consolidated into one case for judgment.

