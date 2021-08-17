Police: Multiple students knew school shooter had a gun

CNN - Regional

By Nancy Laflin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — It is one of the worst things Albuquerque Public Schools has ever been through.

Police say a 13-year-0ld boy brought a gun to school and fatally shot another student.

The criminal complaint just filed in the case says in the hours before the shooting, Juan Saucedo had the gun in his backpack and he showed it to multiple kids at school.

“If anybody, whether it be student, staff or parents know if something that needs to be addressed by school policy, please don’t hesitate to let us know,” said APS Police Chief Steve Gallegos.

The criminal complaint says Saucedo’s father noticed the gun was missing from his home by noon on Friday, the day of the shooting. He went to the school and saw rescue crews on campus. He saw his son in handcuffs.

Gallegos said if students want to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta says there is also grief counseling available for students, staff, and even parents. She said they can contact school personnel and request help.

Armenta says APS has received a lot of help as well.

“We’ve heard from people from different school boards across America who have experienced similar horrific incidents who want to offer their resources from what they’ve learned,” she said.

