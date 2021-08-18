Rideshare driver’s video shows woman being brutally beaten, in one of many attacks involving groups of teens downtown lately

CNN - Regional

By Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Random attacks involving groups of teens have been happening in the downtown area on recent days, and one of them was caught on video by a passing driver.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday, the woman was seen on video in the middle of the crosswalk at Jackson Boulevard and State Street – and seconds later, she was enduring the brutal attack.

A rideshare driver gave us the video. As the driver pulls up to the red light at Jackson and State around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the video shows the woman is being dragged. You can also hear her screaming.

A man in a white shirt tries to help her. He starts to fight with the teens that are attacking her.

As the woman gets up and starts to walk away, the video shows one of the teens grab what appears to be a bag that was left on the street. He calmly walks away with it.

Meanwhile, the woman gets up and tries to walk. She stumbles, and then collapses to the ground.

The man in the white shirt again comes to help her, as some of the teens, ride away on Divvy bikes.

As the video shows the rideshare driver going through the intersection, some of the teens with bikes are seen making their way down the stairs to a Chicago Transit Authority subway platform.

This incident is one of five attacks on people in the Loop, from Saturday through Monday. Police say in each case, groups of three to 12 teens go up to victims and demand to have their belongings.

The victims are then surrounded and beaten by the teens, who use their hands and feet, until the victim gives up their property.

The attacks happened at the following times and locations:

• 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the 300 block of South State Street;

• 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the 100 block of East Balbo Drive;

• 1:03 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the 400 block of South State Street;

• 8:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the 0-99 block of East Madison Street.

Police say four teens were released without charges in the Monday incident on the 400 block of South State Street.

In that same incident, a 17 year-old was given a citation for having a replica gun and a 16 year-old was picked up for a previous warrant for an offense. In the attacks, the oldest suspect has been 19, while the youngest has been just 12.

