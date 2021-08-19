2 arrested in alleged theft of thousands of pieces of mail

CNN - Regional

By KFSN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Thousands of pieces of stolen mail from across the Central Valley and the state were found in Fresno, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Clovis police were investigating several recent mail thefts in the area. Investigators tracked down two suspected thieves to a Fresno apartment on Wednesday.

Police identified the two suspects as 32-year-old Randall McKinney and 34-year-old Bobbi Heiss.

In the apartment, police discovered thousands of stolen mail. The letters were addressed from Clovis and as far south as San Diego.

Investigators said the thieves often targeted community mailboxes overnight.

McKinney and Heiss have been booked in the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges. Detectives are now tracking down the victims to get them their mail back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.