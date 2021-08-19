Grandmother, granddaughter killed as they report to work

CNN - Regional

By Josh Doering

FRANKFORT, Indiana (WISH) — A grandmother and her granddaughter were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the new NHK Seating of America plant west of Frankfort, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pamela Sled, 62, and Promise Mays, 21, both of Rossville, drove to the plant together and were about to start their shift when a fellow employee opened fire. Gary Ferrell II, 26, of Frankfort, then fled the scene in a blue Ford Focus.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said in a news conference Wednesday night Ferrell reached speeds of 90-100 mph and crashed in a construction zone in Frankfort. He was taken into custody without incident following the crash.

Ferrell did not have any criminal history police were aware of. Kelly said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting was random or targeted.

The plant, which opened in June, is near the interchange of State Road 28 and Interstate 65. It designs and makes seating for vehicles, and operates production facilities serving the Subaru plant in Lafayette.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the new plant is twice as large as the existing 152,000-square-foot plant along State Road 28 in Frankfort.

