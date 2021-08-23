Bay Area nonprofit says ‘Taliban security are asking for the names’ of their Afghan employees

CNN - Regional

By Tim Johns

MARIN COUNTY, California (KGO) — For the past week, Heidi Kuhn has been working nonstop trying to save lives.

“None of us a week ago expected this to happen,” she said.

Heidi, along with her husband Gary, run Roots of Peace.

A Marin County-based nonprofit organization that works in war-torn countries clearing landmines, and replacing them with farmland.

“When we first arrived in Afghanistan, people were literally eating grass to stay alive that spring. They had no crops,” gary said.

The Kuhns employ about 360 people in Afghanistan, and have been working, so far without success, to evacuate dozens of their staff. Many of whom have already faced threats.

“We had some of the Taliban security asking for the names of all our staff, their home addresses and their phone numbers,” Gary said.

On Friday evening, Farid Rahimi showed up at the Kuhns home from Sacramento.

His father worked for Roots of Peace Afghanistan for 15 years.

He drove the Kuhns and ABC7’s Cheryl Jennings on a mission through Afghanistan.

Rahimi says his father was beaten by Taliban forces this week because of the work he’s done with the group.

Rahimi begged the Kuhns to help him.

It’s a plea the Kuhns have taken to heart. Working tirelessly to file the reams of paperwork to get their people out.

However, with so much out of their control, the challenges can seem insurmountable.

“The Taliban need to follow through on their statements. If they don’t then the international community’s just going to back away from the country, and who knows what will happen then,” said Gary.

However, despite the difficulties that may lie ahead, the Kuhns say they will stop at nothing to rescue their people.

“I will take whatever measures I humanly may take not to turn my eyes away from the deserving families, farmers, and, yes, friends in Afghanistan,” said Heidi.

