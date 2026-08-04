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Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Saturday

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Published 3:34 PM

The dangerous heat isn't letting up just yet. Our Extreme Heat Warning continues to be extended--now in effect through Saturday evening. Our highs continue in the lower to middle one-teens and overnight lows staying unusually warm in the mid 80s, not providing very much overnight relief.

A little monsoonal moisture will linger into the weekend, making our air feel a bit muggier at times, but the Coachella Valley is expected to stay dry.

By Sunday into early next week, that moisture increases a bit more, bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains, but also potentially shaving a few degrees off highs.

It won't be a dramatic cooldown, but temperatures should ease back slightly early next week while HeatRisk remains elevated across the valley.

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Katie Boer

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