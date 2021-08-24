Family of child killed advocate for justice, end of crime in Flint

CNN - Regional

By Rachel McCrary, Anna Muckenfuss

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — As Flint crime surges, the family members of 3-year-old Messiah Williams, who was shot and killed, rallied outside of the district court building.

Participants cried “Justice to Messiah” and “No deals! No mercy,” demanding harsh sentences for the suspects and calling for an end to gun violence.

Dave Hurley is Messiah’s grandfather. His grandson died while he was sleeping in his bed last October.

“Today is the 10th month anniversary. Ten months today and we haven’t received justice,” Hurley said.

Four people have been charged in Messiah’s death. They include Shamir Banks, Desean Davis, Cameron Burnett, and London Walton.

Hurley said they will be out every time there is a court hearing to make sure no one forgets the gravity of what the suspects allegedly took away from his family.

With murders in Flint up more than 46 percent over the past year, Hurley fears other innocent children’s lives are in jeopardy.

“It’s bad. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking. It’s discouraging,” Hurley said.

Messiah’s family is advocating for legislation inspired by Messiah’s death.

As introduced by Flint Rep. Cynthia Neeley, it would toughen penalties for those responsible for drive-by shootings to life without parole when it involves the death of a child.

“We want people to stop the senseless acts of gun violence. Our children are our future. They are the most important things that we all have, and it doesn’t matter whose child it is. These senseless acts of gun violence need to stop,” Hurley said.

Hurley is upset none of the suspects involved in his grandson’s murder have gone to trial or been sentenced, though he’s grateful they are off the streets.

“Our system is weak. It needs to be stronger. We need to show them that we are not going to tolerate these senseless acts by any means,” Hurley said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.