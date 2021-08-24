Veteran Afghan interpreter living in New Mexico fears for family hiding in Kabul

CNN - Regional

By Stella Sun

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A current New Mexico resident and veteran Afghan interpreter is working tirelessly to get his family out of Kabul as the Taliban extends its grip in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ismail, a veteran Afghan interpreter, said he’s proud of his service to the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

“In 2010, I became an interpreter,” Ismail said. “I feel this honor, and I have served my country and U.S. I’m a U.S. citizen.”

But that service put Ismail’s life and his family’s lives at risk. In fear of safety because of the Taliban, Ismail fled to Albuquerque in 2014 after being approved for a special immigrant visa.

“I still feel responsible for my other family members — my aunt, my uncle. They are back home and they are looking to me to help get them out,” Ismail said.

He said he has 107 family members in Afghanistan. The majority of them are working or have worked for the U.S. They’re hiding from the Taliban, who have sent threatening letters to his family.

“[The Taliban] will be executing them right on the spot, so they are under house arrest, with limited supplies, resources, looking for a way out,” Ismail said.

Ismail and his cousin’s wife, Dr. Sharmin Dharas, are now working to New Mexico congressional and U.S. Senate leaders to bring their family to safety.

“It is a really, really serious circumstance and dire situation out there. The administration needs to work really quick,” Dr. Dharas, said.

Ismail said one family member is confirmed to fly out of Afghanistan in September. But until all of their family members are safe, they won’t rest.

We supported [the U.S.] when there was a need for us. Now it’s your time to support us,” Ismail said.

A spokesperson for Rep. Melanie Stansbury says a delegation is working to free any New Mexicans that are currently in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Congresswoman Stansbury’s office assisted a man who had worked in Afghanistan as an interpreter. Acting on information received from a New Mexican, Stansbury’s office helped the interpreter and his family safely escape to Germany.

In a statement released by Rep. Yvette Herrell’s office, they said, “Rep. Herrell is focused on getting all Americans who are trapped in Afghanistan back home safely. Her staff has been connecting New Mexican constituents and family members in Afghanistan with the State Department to coordinate their safe return, as well as working with the GOP caucus to ensure that information is being shared with private entities who are able to assist evacuation efforts. Rep. Herrell’s office has also assisted non-citizens in escaping Afghanistan. Any New Mexicans who need help should reach to Rep. Herrell’s office as soon as possible.”

From the offices of Senator Heinrich, Senator Luján, Representative Stansbury, and Representative Leger Fernández, they said, “Our offices are working tirelessly alongside one another and the Biden administration to evacuate all New Mexicans and as many Afghan allies as possible. This is a team effort and all-hands-on-deck moment. We urge all New Mexicans with information about loved ones, friends, or allies on the ground in Kabul to contact our offices immediately. We stand ready to assist you, and we’re working urgently to make sure that State Department and Defense Department officials on the ground in Afghanistan have the relevant information to evacuate constituents and allies to safety.”

