Kansas City man sues the city and police department over their use of “less lethal” weapons on protestors

CNN - Regional

By Jackson Hicks

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City man is suing the city and other officials after he says a projectile fired by KCPD left him blind in one eye.

Sean Stearns was attending a Black Lives Matter rally on the plaza in may of 2020.

According to the complaint filed in Jackson County court, Stearns was struck in the eye by a scat pack, also known as a multi-smoke projectiles that contain separate projectiles that break apart and travel at high velocities.

Stearns now has permanent and complete loss of sight in his left eye.

The document claims law enforcement officers from both KCPD and Missouri Highway Patrol “engaged in unconstitutional acts against demonstrators in a reckless, willful and wanton fashion” because of their use of weapons like tear gas grenades and rubber bullets on protestors.

When reached for comment, the Kansas City Police Department says they do not comment on pending litigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.