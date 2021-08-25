Sheriff: Father shot and killed by security guard over argument about parking

CNN - Regional

By Charly Edsitty

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A security guard shot and killed a man after an argument over parking escalated outside a Walgreens in east Harris County, authorities said in an update Wednesday morning.

The man’s 12-year-old daughter was inside the store shopping at the time.

The incident unfolded at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store at 388 Uvalde near Woodforest. When deputies arrived at the scene, the guard told them that he shot someone in the parking lot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to officials, the man, identified as Michael Luna, pulled up in his truck near the front doors of the store and stayed there while his daughter went inside the store.

That’s when the guard approached Luna and told him he needed to move, Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, adding that from that point on, the argument intensified, leading to the shooting.

Sheriff Gonzalez said in tweets earlier in the morning that Luna got out of his truck and began hitting the guard several times in the head, knocking him to the ground.

That’s when the guard pulled out his pistol and fired several times, hitting Luna, who died at the scene, Gonzalez explained.

Officials say surveillance video shows the fight between the two men right before the shooting.

The guard, who works for Integrity Global, is an armed security guard licensed by the State of Texas, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s cooperating with the investigation and gave a statement about the deadly shooting.

After the initial investigation, the case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, who declined to press charges.

However, the guard’s name is not being released at this time because the case is going to a grand jury, Gilliland said.

ABC13 reached out to Integrity Global for more information on their employee. Company representatives said they have no comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.