Warrant: Teacher charged with cruelty to children used zip ties on boy

By Graham Cawthon

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Newly-released court documents shed more light on why a Savannah teacher is charged with cruelty to children.

Elizabeth Louise Board turned herself in to authorities on August 16, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

According to an arrest warrant dated August 13 and obtained by WJCL on Tuesday, Board is alleged to have used zip ties on a child to confine him to his desk and table.

Board is charged with 1st degree cruelty to children, deprivation of sustenance.

SCCPSS released the following statement:

“A Godley Station K8 teacher, Elizabeth Board, has been removed from her teaching assignment and reassigned to an alternative site location having no contact with students. This action took place immediately after receiving allegations of inappropriate behavior. Campus Police conducted an investigation into the allegations and referred the charges to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains active.

On Monday, August 16, 2021, Ms. Board turned herself in to authorities after being charged with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

SCCPSS is committed to ensuring a quality, safe learning environment and will continue to work with authorities in this ongoing matter. The safety of our students is our first priority.

As this is a personnel matter, SCCPSS will have no further comment on this case.”

An incident report from SCCPSS police indicates authorities were notified on August 10 by the school principal and that there were several witnesses

