Pair of local doctors create controversy over unapproved drugs to help treat COVID-19

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A pair of local doctors are creating some controversy by backing the use of unapproved drugs to help treat COVID-19.

One of them is Maui district health officer Dr. Lorrin Pang.

He recently joined Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a cardiologist, to talk about early treatment of COVID-19 for a panel discussion by the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent.

They claim using a malaria drug called Hydroxychloroquine, and an anti-parasite drug called Ivermectin, in small doses, could help treat coronavirus symptoms early on.

However the Federal Food and Drug Administration”reports using those drugs could be deadly.

Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii says promoting these drugs as alternatives is dangerous

“These medicines have already been disprove to be the main answer to treating COVID,” Dr. Miscovich said. “There’s only small anecdotal studies that are not anything we as medical professionals would give to our families or friends and that’s how I sleep at night.”

One of the co-founders of the Pono Coalition says the two doctors just want an open discussion with the state on early treatment.

Merlyn Travis claims there’s Research backing the safety of using hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

He also says that both Dr. Pang and Dr. Milhoan are encouraging people to get vaccinated, but want other options to be available..

“All we’re talking about is early treatment, if someone gets sick, whether they’re vaccinated or vaccinated, what do we do with them?” Travis said. “Do we just wait for them to get so sick they have to go to the hospital? And what Dr. Milhoan and 1000’s of doctors are doing is using a treatment that is safe and effective, proven effective.”

Dr. Miscovich says the research pointed out by Travis are anecdotal and were disproved by the FDA.

The Department of Health released a statement backing the FDA, saying the two drugs should not be used to treat Covid.

DOH Director Dr. Libby Char says the DOH listens to all sides in public health, but the science behind vaccinations is clear.

She also says the Pono Coalition is spreading misinformation about vaccines, saying “This is dangerous. We are in a CRISIS. COVID-19 will continue to take lives until we do the right thing and come together behind vaccination.”

“Those with questions about the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines should seek information from official sources like DOH or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” she added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.