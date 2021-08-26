Police locate mother of wandering boy

CNN - Regional

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ

Click here for updates on this story

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — Police say they have found the mother of a wandering boy found Thursday in Independence.

Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the area of Lake Drive and Northern Boulevard. The child was found walking up Northern Boulevard.

Police said they found the boy’s mother shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.