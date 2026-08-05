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Local Forecast

Extreme heat lingers through the week

By
Updated
today at 6:48 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs today will run in the lower one-teens, much like the last full week, with an Extreme Heat Warning.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through Saturday, so very little change is expected until early next week.

The giant ridge of high pressure is holding firm, keeping the heat dome in place for the foreseeable future.

We do finally see temps dipping back toward normal (109) as we head into early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is News Channel 3’s Chief Meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts a midday radio program on Sunny 106.5 FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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