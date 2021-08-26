Suspect allegedly ditches body, leads police on chase in a stolen mortuary van

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

CONYERS, Georgia (WGCL) — Conyers Police are looking for a suspect after a man led them on a chase through DeKalb County in a mortuary van.

According to police, they were attempting to stop a suspect who had stolen the van at a crematory in Conyers. When the man was driving a way, police say a body on a gurney fell out of the open hatch. It was left in the rear parking lot of the building and never made it to the road.

The chase eventually made its way to I-20 westbound in Conyers, which is when Conyers Police say they asked for the assistance of DeKalb Police and Georgia State Patrol.

The van came to a stop in the right hand lane of I-20 just before Wesley Chapel Road where the suspect ran from the vehicle. Law enforcement has setup a perimeter in the area, but have yet to locate the suspect.

