Volunteer firefighter shot while leaving fire station

CNN - Regional

By STEPHANIE BAUMER, DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER

Click here for updates on this story

KINLOCH, MO (KMOV) — A volunteer firefighter was shot while leaving the Kinloch Fire Protection District building Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the 25-year-old firefighter was walking to a Metro bus stop on Hanley Road after leaving the fire station to go home when he was shot in the arm around 3:45 a.m. Stewart said two cars were driving by and opened fire on the man. The injured firefighter ran back to the fire station for help and was immediately provided aid by the on-duty crew.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. “By God’s grace he is expected to make a full complete recovery,” said Stewart.

The firefighter has been with the fire district for three years. The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.