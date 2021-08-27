Teen’s parents demand action after viral video shows his brutal assault

CNN - Regional

GWINNETT County, Georgia (WGCL) — Over 16 thousand signatures signed to a petition attempting to force Gwinnett and Buford High Schools to change its student code of conduct. The effort is driven by two frustrated parents after their 17-year-old son suffered a brutal violent attack off campus.

The assault was captured on video camera… was posted online and has since gone viral, viewed over 3 million times.

In the unprovoked attack, 17 year old Nick Cox is punched unconscious. His head slammed so hard, it bounces off the hardwood floor. In the video, students watch, laugh and never intervene.

Nick’s mother calls it unconscionable.

“For a long time, I couldn’t watch it,” Allyssa Cox said choking back tears.

“When I did, it was the laughter. The fact that somebody that found joy and I don’t know how you find joy .. and that’s what gets me and it still gets me.”

Since the July 21 incident, Nick has spent his 17th birthday being hand fed liquids through a syringe. His jaw is wired shut. His teeth knocked out and twisted out of place.

The trauma is overwhelming, but worse, according to Nick’s parents is the lack of accountability from administrators at Buford and Lanier High School’s where the perpetrators attend school.

“I got stonewalled for a month,” said Allysa Cox. “I finally reached a point as a mom. I needed my son to know Iwas fighting for him and I wasn’t going to let them ignore it and sweep it under a rug.”

According to Nick’s parents, the student who physically struck Nick was charged with assault. But the culprits who filmed and laughed during the hate filled attack never apologized.

They’re parents never apologized and all three are still allowed to attend school and play varsity sports.

“Where’s the accountability?” asked James Cox. “Where’s the accountability! That is our whole platform at this point we just want accountability.”

Administrators at both Buford and Gwinnett County School districts provided the Cox’s with a a recent Supreme Court Case – Levy vs The State of PA – saying they are unable to issue consequences for behavior that happens outside of school property. The Cox’s argue the Levy case was a matter of freedom of speech. Allyssa Cox says her son’s story is a matter of violence.

The viral video shows Nick’s assault happened at a local recreation center, after school hours. The Cox’s are now fighting for change.

“Our community has rallied around us,” added Allyssa Cox. “For the first month of this we were by ourselves and no one was validating that what happened to our son was wrong.

CBS46 reached out to both Gwinnett County and Buford County Public Schools. A spokesperson for Gwinnett County Public Schools says, “he incident did not happen on school property and neither the victim nor the young people arrested are GCPS students, therefore this does not involve the school district.”

“We can all agree, cheering on and/or recording a fight is certainly not appropriate behavior; however, it is not against the law. In addition, GCPS does not have the authority to take action against students for recording and/or cheering on a fight that happened during the summer when school was not in session, did not involve GCPS students, and did not happen on GCPS property.”

Katie Strickland, with Buford School District told CBS46 the students involved are not Buford City Schools athletes and that this type of behavior, “is not acceptable at Buford City Schools.”

Strikland added, “The school system cannot release information regarding disciplinary actions as this information is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Buford City Schools encourages anyone who is a victim or witness to any crime off campus and outside of our code of conduct’s jurisdiction to contact law enforcement.”

The Cox’s online petition, according the Nick’s mom , “ is the only ray of light throughout this tragedy is the hope that our story will somehow inspire positive and impactful change. The hope that violence and hate cannot come without severe and significant consequences. The hope that one voice can make a difference.”

