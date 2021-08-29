Storm shelters open in Mississippi

CNN - Regional

By WALA staff

GEORGE COUNTY, Mississippi (WALA) — Storm Shelters are open in George County ahead of severe weather from Hurricane Ida, George County officials saidSunday morning.

The shelters will remain open for the duration of the storm at:

Agricola Storm Shelter (3161 Cooks Corner Road) Benndale Storm Shelter (5207 Hwy. 26 W)

“We already have residents staying inside the shelters,” George County EMA Director John Glass said for a news release. “These shelters are for any county resident who feels they need a safe place to ride out this severe weather.”

Glass is also encouraging residents and business owners to finish outdoor storm preparations now and start heading to a safe structure for the storm. Driving and roadway conditions will continue to deteriorate for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The county on Sunday morning was under a tropical storm warning, tornado watch and a flash flood watch.

“Flash flooding on roads and low lying areas is one of our biggest concerns with 6 to 8 inches of rain in the forecast. We also need to watch out for tropical storm force winds of 55+ mph as this system pushes through our area,” Glass said.

