‘Comfort bears’ help kids going through natural disasters

By Brittni Thomason

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO) — Hurricane Katrina happened 16 years ago, and now a new Category 4 storm could cause more damage in Louisiana.

ASU student, Mimi Hymel, survived Hurricane Katrina when she was a little girl. “I actually lost my favorite teddy bear in the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina,” she said. That experience made her want to help other kids going through catastrophe.

Hymel started the nonprofit, Comfort Bears in Catastrophe. And she began collecting stuffed animals and gives them to kids who are going through disasters. Hymel tags each toy with encouraging messages.

She plans to get the bears to kids in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. “I know another hurricane is heading there now to Louisiana, so it’s really great to be able to give comfort to children and just really help the smile through that time,” said Hymel.

