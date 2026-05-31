Warm weather to end the month of May!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Can you believe it? Today marks the final day of May! June is right around the corner, and the weather feels just as we should as the calendar turns to June.

It's been *even warmer* compared to yesterday as our warming trend has taken us from the 80s on Wednesday to the triple digits today! Compared to 24 hours ago (as of 3:00 p.m.), most spots are 7 to 8 degrees warmer.

Dinner plans tonight? Get outside and enjoy these perfect & seasonal conditions outside.

Tomorrow, expect very similar conditions as we saw today. Our temperature jump won't be nearly as significant. Highs might be a degree or two warmer, but only small increases are expected day-to-day.

It's been cooler than normal over the past week or so. Gusty winds took us all the way down into the low 80s on Wednesday, but temperatures have been on the steady increase through the weekend. We're ending May on a warm note!

We look to stay seasonal even in the next week or so. Our pattern is fairly stable and temperatures are expected to stay within 1-5° of average through the week. Only minor temperature fluctuations are on the horizon. What you felt for your Sunday is pretty representative of what we'll feel like all week long.

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