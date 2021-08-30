Cops seek suspect in killing of 12-yo boy

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (MCMEO) is investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Officials say the homicide occurred near 46th and Hampton. The medical examiner’s office was called around 9 a.m.

According to Milwaukee police, a 12-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries caused by blunt force around 8:30 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital and later died. An autopsy is scheduled.

Police say an 8-year-old boy sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Neighbors and community activists said they want justice for the boy who was killed.

Lewis Williams lives near where it happened, he said he heard arguing in the morning, before he saw two people and a young boy getting into a vehicle.

“Young man had his head swollen stuff hanging out of his head. There was a bunch of back and forth, arguing… then the lady pulled off and that was it,” said Williams.

Williams said he heard the boy say something about someone trying to hit him with a hammer as well.

Milwaukee community activist Tracey Dent said it’s something that will stick with the 8-year-old forever.

“For the rest of his life, his big brother’s gone. You know he’s going to need years and years of therapy,” said Dent.

Dent said it’s hard to say what can be done to stop things like this, however, he says mental health is always an issue that could be improved upon.

“We need to learn from this as adults, as parents, you know,” said Dent, “That we cannot take our frustration like that out on a child, no matter what happens.”

Both Dent and Williams feel whoever is responsible needs to be brought to justice.

“He should get whatever’s coming to him. That’s a kid, man,” said Williams, “he can’t defend itself against that dude, neither could the 8-year-old, if the 12-year-old couldn’t, the 8-year-old definitely couldn’t.”

Police said if you know anything about the suspect, to call them at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or p3 tips app to remain anonymous.

