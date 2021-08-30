Former pilot offers Huey Helicopter rides to thank veterans

CNN - Regional

By KCCI Staff

CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) — Ever dreamed of riding on an iconic Huey military helicopter? Now you can.

A former chopper pilot from Carroll is hosting an event called For the Brave and giving $80 helicopter rides across western Iowa.

It’s timed in conjunction with the Sept. 11 anniversary.

Jeff Dentlinger is hosting an authentic Huey Helicopter run by the Alabama Friends of Aviation. The idea is to invite former military personal and their families along with anyone who wants to ride to climb on board.

“And that’s really the point. These guys will have a lot of fun with their families and friends there which really gives a thank you back to everybody, back to World War II on up that never got the thank you that they deserve,” Dentlinger said.

For more information on dates, times and ticket prices you can go to the Patriot Peak Foundation page on Facebook.

