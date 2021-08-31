All national forests in California to close temporarily amid wildfire danger

CNN - Regional

By Alex Cheney and Web Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — All national forests in California will close to the public because of wildfire danger starting Tuesday, federal officials said.

The closures will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and last through Sept. 17, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”

The closure is designed to reduce the possibility of people being trapped in the forests when wildfires break out, as well as reduce the potential for new fires to start.

The order provides exemptions for certain permit holders, emergency crews, utility companies and landowners.

The Forest Service says more than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across California.

