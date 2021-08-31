Beloved postal worker retiring after 30 years gets neighborhood sendoff

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) — A Wilmington, Delaware neighborhood bid farewell to a beloved U.S. postal worker on Monday.

Karen George is retiring after 34 years of service.

For 30 of those years, she delivered mail in the Triangle neighborhood.

“I have very good people on my route. It’s been awesome. They’re like family to me. I’ve been able to see the kids grow up,” George said.

Residents threw a party to celebrate George and wish her well on her retirement. Neighbors posed for photos, a young girl handed George a gift and a young boy brought her some flowers.

In retirement, George plans to work on her house and help take care of family members.

She also says she will keep in touch with the folks on her route.

