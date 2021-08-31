Brothers released from custody, but still being investigated, after saying they buried mother, sister in backyard

CNN - Regional

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

LYONS, Ill. (WBBM) — Two brothers have been released from custody, but remain the subject of a death investigation after they told police they buried their mother and sister in the backyard of their home in Lyons.

The brothers – ages 41 and 45 – face potential felony charges for the illegal burying of the bodies. But they were released after 48 hours in custody in cooperation with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, Lyons police said.

Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion said investigators are examining everything they are learning about the brothers and the deceased, including financial records.

“We continue to look into this case with the help of the Cook County Medical Examiner who is doing a forensic evaluation of the remains that were removed from the backyard on Saturday,” Herion said in a news release.

Lyons police, fire and rescue crews, and archaeologists began excavating on Saturday morning and found two bodies found buried in separate containers that were buried just about a foot below the ground.

Lyons police said the brothers had told them: “Mom’s buried in the backyard. We buried my sister in the backyard.”

Lyons police arrested the brothers Saturday afternoon. Police told CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei on Saturday that the conditions of the bodies police recovered do, in fact, match the timeline of events provided by the brothers.

“It was discovered to have a massive amount of hoarding going on, I never saw such deplorable living conditions in my life, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Herion said.

Police said the two men have been very cooperative – recalling dates, times, and locations.

The Village of Lyons Water Department called police just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check, because two brothers who live in the 3900 block of Center Avenue have not used water for more than a year.

When officers arrived, they asked the older brother where his mother and sister were, because neighbors told police a mother and sister once lived in the house, but they hadn’t seen them.

That brothers told police his sister, who he claims was mentally ill, pushed their mother down the stairs in 2015, and sometime after that, his mother had a stroke and died.

The brothers buried her in the backyard. Then in 2019, that brother said his mother got sick and died. She also was buried in the backyard. Police said the brothers came forward with the information after finding out the house could possibly be condemned.

