Witnesses: 2 students in fight stabbed while exiting bus

By Gregg Montgomery and Sierra Hignite

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses tell News 8 that two students on Monday night exited an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and stabbed each other with scissors while fighting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly before 6:40 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Van Buren Street and Wagner Lane. That’s a residential area northwest of the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive on the city’s east side.

IPS says they’re aware of an incident that happened on “an extracurricular bus” taking students from Christel House Academy South at Manual High School.

The witnesses told News 8 that one of the boys was stabbed in the arm and the other was stabbed in the head. The boy that was stabbed in the head received treatment at the scene. Both boys were seen being put into ambulances.

“That is when I saw them taping the young man’s head up who got stabbed in the head and he was on the stretcher,” said one witness.

“He had a lot of blood. He was gushing out. He was gushing out,” said another witness.

Alpha Garrett, IPS public information manager, said in an email to News 8 that IPS police and IMPD are investigating. “Student safety is always a top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in these situations,” she said in the email.

News 8 has asked Garrett about the conditions of anyone injured at the scene, their ages, their conditions, and whether they were taken anywhere for medical treatment.

