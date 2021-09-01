Community mourns the loss of local firefighter after battle with COVID-19

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

McDowell County, NC (WLOS) — The community is coming together after a McDowell County firefighter died Tuesday following a battle with COVID-19.

According to the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association, Garrett Presnell was a firefighter for the Black Mountain Fire Department and worked part-time at North Cove, Pleasant Gardens, and Old Fort Fire Departments. Presnell was also a member of the Buncombe County Task Force 2 USAR Team, taking part in the rescue efforts put forth after Tropical Storm Fred.

Garrett took great pride in being a volunteer for Sugar Hill-Montfort Cove Fire Department, serving as a Lieutenant.

Garrett displayed honor, valor, and pride in his work throughout his years of service to our community,” said a post on the association’s Facebook page. “He lived a life of dedication to his family and community. His leadership and caring heart will be greatly missed.

Presnell leaves behind a wife, Kelsey, their unborn daughter, Kora, his brother, Corey, and mother, Sherie.

A bass tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 6, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Bear Landing at Lake James, with fees going to Presnell’s wife. Additionally, the McDowell County Fire and Rescue Association will hold a drive-through benefit dinner supporting the family from 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Lackey Town Missionary Baptist Church in Old Fort. A public Facebook group, “In Memory of Garrett Presnell Shirt Fundraiser,” will begin taking orders for t-shirts at 5 p.m., Aug. 31. Proceeds from the $20 shirts will go to the Presnell family, according to a social media post.

