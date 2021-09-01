Raleigh painting company ready to help Afghan refugees get a job and settle into life in America

CNN - Regional

By Ana Rivera

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — One Raleigh painting business has a track record of helping refugees acclimate to life in the USA. With Afghan refugees poised to relocated to the Triangle, this company is ready to step up once again.

When refugees come to America, one of their biggest worries is finding a job.

For Noaman Al-Naqsbambdi, it was just six years ago when he arrived in the United States. He was fleeing Iraq with his family for their safety.

“The last nail was the threat. They came to my house and I had to leave,” Noaman said.

Noaman relocated to America and Anderson Painting and Power Washing immediately contacted him.

“I interviewed with him and you see how I like it? I’m still here,” Noaman said.

“We decided to focus on refugees because we saw a huge need in the community,” company owner Nate Anderson said.

About 65 percent of Anderson’s workforce are former refugees, speaking about 10 different languages. Without experience their starting pay is $14 an hour. But they’re trained and in six years, Noaman has worked his way up to a leadership position as a project manager.

“I like to be in a family environment which we have over here in the company,” Noaman said.

It’s now likely the Triangle will see an influx of refugees from Afghanistan after the recent Taliban takeover and Noman and Anderson say they are ready to welcome them.

“I want to help more people. I consider that my mission,” Noaman said.

If you’re looking for ways to help the refugees coming from Afghanistan, Church World Service and World Relief Durham are both accepting donations and volunteers as they work with these families in the coming weeks.

