St. Louis Judge rejects bid to move Rams trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The City of St. Louis will keep its front row seat in the lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams and the National Football League.

A judge threw out an attempt to move the trial out of the city on Tuesday. The Rams and league claimed potential jurors would have a bias, but the judge said there was no evidence potential city jurors have read the coverage or would have an inherent bias.

The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex filed the lawsuit in 2017 arguing the Rams violated the league’s relocation policy. The lawsuit seeks more than $1 billion.

