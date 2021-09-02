Oregon receives additional $167M in food assistance for thousands of children

CNN - Regional

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon has received an additional $167 million to expand the Pandemic EBT program and provide food assistance to about 430,000 children, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The state was previously approved by the federal government to provide about $424 million through the P-EBT program, which will provide food benefits to families whose children did not have access to the free or reduced-price meals usually provided at Oregon schools.

Combined with the summer expansion of the program, DHS says the state will provide about $591 million in food assistance to children from July through October 2021.

Children currently receiving P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year will automatically receive an additional $389 per child in food assistance that will be received as two payments in September and October, according to DHS.

Parents whose child has not applied and been approved for free or reduce price meals at school, can still receive food assistance for the summer. Parents can apply online by Sept. 4.

For more information about the P-EBT program, visit pebt.oregon.gov.

