Residents rally against proposed asphalt plant

CNN - Regional

By Jamie Sherrod, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Residents concerned over public health risks of a proposed asphalt plant rallied in a Flint neighborhood on Wednesday.

Jo Ann Tate has lived in River Park Apartments in Flint for about five years.

“I was shocked because I just found out about it,” Tate said.

She only recently learned about the proposed asphalt plant that might go up across the street from her complex.

“No one came to me, and no one called me and told me about them putting anything out here,” Tate said.

Troy based Ajax Materials wants to build in Genesee Township just outside of flint city limits. Tate is worried as a resident and mother.

“I have a daughter and she chronic asthmatic,” Tate said. “I think it may affect her asthma worse than what it already is.”

July Copeland said she missed notifications about the proposal.

“They said they sent out flyers. If they sent out flyers, I would have a flyer and I would know more about it,” Copeland said.

She and others are worried about the potential for pollution and criticizing the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for waiting to notify the community that the company was seeking an air permit to build the plant.

“This whole process it started back in December of 2020,” Copeland said.

Opponents are holding a rally at the complex ahead of this evening’s virtual hearing with state officials. One of the people at the rally, Ted Zarfeld, chairman of Saint Francis Prayer Center which could become the plant’s next-door neighbor.

He said the virtual hearing is a disservice to nearby residents many of whom are low-income.

“A lot of people in this neighborhood don’t have access to internet. They may not even have phones and you have to call in and register,” Zarfeld said.

He has a question he’d like to ask state regulators or the CEO of Ajax.

“Would they like to live next to a hot asphalt plant? And the answer would be no,” Zarfeld said.

The public comment period ends on Sept. 7.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.