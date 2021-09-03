16-yo runs 24 miles in 24 hours to fight hunger

CNN - Regional

By Nick Krupke

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon (KPTV) — After a fall of emptiness, high school athletes in the region are back on their fields and courts of play for the 2021 season.

Lake Oswego Sophomore Jackson Rigney is typical a 16-year-old on the run. From rowing to cross country, to hoops, to track, and he’s also a volunteer for the young men’s service league.

This summer he ran 24 miles in 24 hours for the Hunger Fighters Oregon, a pantry based by Lake Oswego High School.

“That is what is really simple about Hunger Fighters, it is about people, organizations, restaurants and stuff, they bring in food then it gets distributed from right in there so people can pull their cars up,” Rigney, said.

Hunger Fighters started as a Lake Oswego Middle School project and is now in it’s 5th year as a non-profit organization providing reliable access to nutritious food and essential hygiene items. A quarter of what Rigney raised goes directly to the Oregon Food Bank.

“Hunger Fighters themselves had the idea to distribute the funds in a way where 75% of the funds went to them but a quarter went back to the state (Oregon Food Bank) because food insecurity is statewide, it’s everywhere,” Rigney, said.

A never-ending summer feat to feed those who need it now more than ever in all of our communities.

“I know that Lake Oswego doesn’t have it as bad as other places but there are people that need help. There are people that need help everywhere and I am just trying to do my part to help people where I live and help people that I know and help the people that I near,” Rigney, said.

